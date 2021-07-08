Beckwourth Complex Fire in Plumas County burns nearly 4,000 acres

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Beckwourth Complex Fire, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires, has grown to 3,758 acres.

The fires burning 160 miles northeast of Sacramento are 30% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Wind and receptive fuels are a concern, the agency added, and 572 fire personnel have been assigned to the fires.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Frenchman Lake, including all campgrounds and residences around the lake. An evacuation center has been set up at the Portola Baptist Station Church.

An evacuation advisory is in effect for residents in the Dixie Valley and Frenchman Cove areas.

Wednesday, the Sugar Fire was pushed outside of its containment line due to gusty winds, the U.S. Forest Service reported. It grew over 1,875 acres overnight and is burning towards Reconnaissance Park.

The Sugar Fire was started by lightning west of Sugarloaf Peak on July 2. It burned across Highway 70 in Sierra Valley and caused a temporary road closure. Some resources from the Dotta Fire were diverted to the fire, but no structures have been impacted, the Forest Service reported.

The Dotta Fire was sparked on June 30 by lightning in the area of Dotta Canyon. The fire then crossed over Horton Ridge to Horton Canyon, with an evacuation warning being issued for Dixie Valley on July 1.

The combined fires, now called the Beckwourth Complex Fire, started July 4.

The number of wildfires and acres burned across the state have already exceeded 2020’s numbers, according to Cal Fire.

Hot & dry conditions continue to drive an increase in wildfire activity spanning across CA! Compared to this same time last year, there has been more than 750 wildfires & over 42,000 acres burned. It's now more critical than ever that all Californians are prepared for wildfires. pic.twitter.com/XXPgRHPE98 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 6, 2021

Two of the three large wildfires in the Northern California region, the Lava and Salt fires, were more than 70% contained as of Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.