Beckwourth Complex Fire in Plumas County grows nearly 10K acres; evacuations ordered

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lassen County Sherriff’s Office has issued several evacuation orders and warnings as the Beckwourth Complex Fire, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires, grew nearly 10,000 acres.

As of Friday, the complex has burned 24,525 acres and is 11% contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported. The agency added that 977 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

On Friday, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents from the north end of Constantia Road where it intersects with Highway 395 South to Red Rock Road on the west side of Highway 395.

An evacuation warning is also still in place for residents west of Highway 395 from County Road A26 to Constantia Road, as well as from Red Rock Road South to the Sierra/Lassen County line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

On Thursday, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for all residents of Dixie Valley, as well as for the Frenchman Lake area, which included campgrounds and residences.

Officials said the fire grew nearly 10,000 acres Thursday, with wind and receptive fuels being contributing factors. The estimated hotter and dryer weather might exacerbate the conditions.

There is currently a red flag warning in place for Northern California, along with an excessive heat warning for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.

#RedFlagWarning in effect today in Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the containment date will be July 30.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire started July 4. Both the Dotta and Sugar fires were caused by lightning strikes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.