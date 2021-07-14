Beckwourth Complex fires 71% contained as excessive heat warnings lift in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 95,358 acres and are 71% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Around 2,500 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

As of Wednesday, crews have made progress in containing the Sugar Fire, but steep terrain has made it difficult for them to engage the fire directly, particularly between the Diamond Face and Dixie Lookout, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

Aircraft and helicopters are being used to control the flames until firefighters can safely enter the area.

Meanwhile, fire activity remains active in the northern and eastern districts.

There continues to be a Plumas National Forest closure of several roads, and Highway 395 remains open.

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday is the last day of the state’s excessive heat warnings, but dry conditions and high temperatures will continue.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Lassen County Fairgrounds: 195 Russel Ave. Susanville, Calif.

Proctor R. Hug High School: 2880 Sutro St, Reno, Nev. 89512

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center: 1350 N Wells Ave, Reno, Nev.

The U.S. Forest Service is directing residents to their local law enforcements’ social media accounts, and to register for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the Beckwourth Complex fires will reach full containment on July 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.