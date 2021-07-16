Beckwourth Complex fires damage 5K more acres, remain 68% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires are 68% contained, with 104,826 acres burned, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Around 2,400 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

The damage grew by 5,535 acres Thursday, and the U.S. Forest Service said they expect similar numbers Friday.

As of Friday, crews were able to contain an area of the Sugar Fire, which escaped its containment lines near Highway 395 on Thursday. The fire had neared the highway, which was temporarily closed, but air and ground crews were able to prevent further spreading, the Forest Service reported.

The southern area of the fire has had no more progression, with containment lines still holding.

Meanwhile, fire crews will build contingency lines near Ross Canyon, from Dixie Valley Road to Ferris Flat Road.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place.

On Thursday, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron told FOX40 that 33 homes have been destroyed in Doyle as the wildfire burned into two areas on the edge of the 600-person town.

Plumas National Forest is still closed, including several roads. Highway 395 is open.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Lassen County Fairgrounds: 195 Russel Ave. Susanville, Calif.

Proctor R. Hug High School: 2880 Sutro St., Reno, Nev.

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center: 1350 North Wells Ave., Reno, Nev.

The U.S. Forest Service is directing residents to their local law enforcements’ social media accounts, and to register for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the Beckwourth Complex fires will reach full containment on July 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.