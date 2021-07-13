Beckwourth Complex fires grow to over 90K acres, now 46% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 92,988 acres and are 46% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

More than 2,700 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

Dotta Fire 594 Acres 99% Contained Sugar Fire 92,394 Acres 46% Contained *Decrease in acreage on the Dotta fire is due to more accurate mapping*

As of Tuesday, with difficulty due to steep terrain, crews are continuing to fight the Sugar Fire, particularly in the Doyle Grade Road and Frenchman Boulevard area. Fire activity is still near Ramelli Creek.

Towards the south, the area is being patrolled in 24-hour shifts with mop-up operations.

Extreme heat and dry conditions, along with stronger winds, continue to cause potentially dangerous fire behavior, the Forest Service said. However, less smoke was observed Tuesday morning.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue will lift all evacuations to include large animals and livestock in Washoe County at noon Tuesday.

⚠️We are lifting all evacuations in @washoecounty due to the #BeckwourthComplexFire at Noon today to include large animals and livestock. Residents in Rancho Haven should continue to be vigilant and monitor new sources as the fire remains active. @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/SbWb2IJ0Ow — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, several roads in the Plumas National Forest are closed.

The U.S. Forest Service said Highway 395 is now open.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations remain in place, though some areas in Lassen County have been downgraded, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service is directing residents to their local law enforcements’ social media accounts, and to register for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Lassen County Fairgrounds: 195 Russel Ave. Susanville, Calif.

Proctor R. Hug High School: 2880 Sutro St, Reno, Nev. 89512

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center: 1350 N Wells Ave, Reno, Nev.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the Beckwourth Complex fires will reach full containment on July 30.

For more information, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.