Beckwourth Complex grows 2K acres, is 73% contained; mandatory evacuation orders issued

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires are 73% contained, with 95,747 acres burned, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Around 2,500 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

The fire grew nearly 2,115 acres Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Doyle on Old Highway 395 from Laura Drive west on Old Hwy 395 to Cowboy Joe Road.

A mandatory evacuation order remains for the dirt portion of Doyle Grade where the pavement ends, approximately 3.4 miles south of Route 395. There will be a roadblock and a heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area, according to the Forest Service.

The Forest Service warned that people “need to leave immediately.”

Authorities added evacuation warnings are still in effect for these areas:

Doyle east and west of Route 395, including the town of Herlong south to the Lassen/Sierra County line.

West of Route 395 from the north end of Constantia Road south to the Lassen/Sierra County line and from the intersection of A26 north to Milford Grade.

Meanwhile, the Forest Service advised those living in Milford, Doyle and Herlong to “remain vigilant.”

In California, @usairforce C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft from the @AirNatlGuard attempt to control the Beckwourth Complex Fire. pic.twitter.com/jLcuYksXww — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 13, 2021

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Lassen County Fairgrounds: 195 Russel Ave. Susanville, Calif.

Proctor R. Hug High School: 2880 Sutro St, Reno, Nev. 89512

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center: 1350 N Wells Ave, Reno, Nev.

The U.S. Forest Service is directing residents to their local law enforcements’ social media accounts, and to register for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the Beckwourth Complex fires will reach full containment on July 30.

For more information, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.