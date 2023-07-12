(KTXL) — The CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit had an eventful Tuesday afternoon as three vegetation fires sparked across their area of coverage.

Carbon Fire

The first fire, the Carbon Fire, was reported at around 2 p.m. along the 1500 block of Carbondale Road in Ione.

The fire was mapped at around 20 acres and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Within the first hour crews were able to establish 15% containment around the fire as it grew to 56 acres. At this point forward progress had been stopped and mop up was underway.

As of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, containment around the fire has grown to 55% and the fire had a small overnight growth to two acres.

Flat Fire

At 4:03 p.m. a second fire was reported by CAL FIRE AEU, this time in the Somerset area of El Dorado County.

The Flat Fire was mapped at 5 acres in the Butte Creek Road Area and forward progress was stopped almost immediately after air and ground crews arrived.

Liberty Fire

The largest fire of the day was the Liberty Fire in the 24000 block of E. Liberty Road, north of Comanche Reservoir, in Amador County.

At 8:30 p.m., the fire was mapped at 65 acres and crews had already been able to establish 15% containment around the fire.

Shortly after forward progress of the fire was stopped.

As of 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire grew to 71 acres overnight, but containment increased to 80% as crews continued to mop up the fire.