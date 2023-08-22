(FOX40.COM) — As Southern California experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary, Northern California saw more lightning caused fires in the foothills.

Several fires flared up in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties this weekend following thunderstorms that moved through the area.

One fire off of Whittle Ranch Road in Angel’s Camp burned 22 acres of grassland and was one of seven lightning-caused fires in the area.

CAL FIRE’s Altaville station told FOX40.com that many of the fires they responded to started from large trees being struck by lightning and spreading into the nearby grasslands.

When these large thunderstorm systems move through the area, CAL FIRE places all available resources on alert.

“As little as just watching the storm and as high as bringing in people on their days off, staffing additional equipment, putting our lookout tower staff, and bringing in resources from other areas is a tactic that we use,” CAL FIRE Battalion Chief B.J. Inlach said.

Inlach said one of the biggest challenges with these lighting fires is their near simultaneous ignition time that forces crews to be divided up.

Mother nature was on the side of fire crews this weekend though as accompanying rainfall extinguished many of the smaller fires.