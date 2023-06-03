(KTXL) — As temperatures begin to rise and the once tall and green grass becomes golden and dry, CAL FIRE units are beginning to conduct prescribed burns across the state to reduce the risk of fires.

On Saturday, CAL FIRE Butte Unit began a prescribed burn in a large grass field near Thermalito South Forebay Recreation Area.

At around 10:30 a.m., fire crews began using drip torches to ignite they dry and extremely flammable grass that could be used as fuel if a wildfire did burn through the area.

Large smoke plumes could be seen near and around the Lake Oroville area, but CAL FIRE said these plumes last a short time before they eventually dissipate.

On Monday, CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit began a large three day prescribed burn along Highway 128, between Pleasant Valley Road and the Canyon Creek Resort in Yolo County.

This location was selected as six large fires have burned through that area in the last eight years, according to CAL FIRE LNU.

The goal was to treat 90 acres in order to create a fuel break about six miles long and between 10 feet to 150 feet wide in a very steep and rugged area of the county.

In order to carry out this burn, CAL FIRE LNU had 94 personnel including nine type 3 wildland fire engines, four hand crews, two water tenders, a dozer and a grader.

While the prescribed burn was able to run through Monday and Tuesday, it was canceled at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The USDA National Forest Service has also been conducting prescribed burns in the Plumas National Forest, San Juan National Forest, Angeles National Forest and the Stanislaus National Forest.