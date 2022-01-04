Cal Fire: Dixie Fire caused by PG&E power lines

In this long exposure photo, flames from the Dixie Fire spread in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Cal Fire officials announced Tuesday that its investigators have determined that power lines owned by PG&E were the cause of the Dixie Fire.

In a release, the agency said investigators determined that the fire was sparked after a tree made contact with electrical lines owned by the utility company.

The Dixie Fire, which began on July 13, 2020, burned 963,309 acres and destroyed 1,329 structures across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties. It is the second-largest wildfire in state history.