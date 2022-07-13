AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Electra Fire is at 95% containment and burned 4,478 acres according to a Wednesday morning incident update report from CAL FIRE.

The report said 452 structures are still under threat though none have yet been damaged or destroyed.

According to the report, 1 frst responder has been injured since the fire started July 4 around 3:44 p.m.

CAL FIRE said they expect to have the fire fully contained by July 16, 2 days sooner than the department previously estimated.

Residents in the area took shelter in a PG&E powerhouse building on July 5 but needed to be rescued hours later as flames grew close to the building.

Two dogs that had been following around crews battling the flames were recused last week. The dogs were later taken away by animal control and later reunited with their owners.