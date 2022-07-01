NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said that as of Friday morning the Rices Fire in Nevada County is at 22% containment and that the department expects the fire to be fully contained by July 5.

CAL FIRE said favorable conditions on Friday should give crews an opportunity to increase containment but that those same conditions will come with increased winds.

CAL FIRE warned residents returning home after a previously ordered mandatory evacuation to remain prepared to take action. For the latest evacuation updates, residents can go to community.zonehaven.com.

In an update timestamped 7 a.m., CAL FIRE said that the fire had reached 904 acres in size and was threatening 250 structures.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire started June 28 around 2 p.m. in an uninhabited structure then spread to nearby vegetation.