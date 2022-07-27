MARIPOSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tweet from the Office of the Governor of California on Tuesday showcased CAL FIRE’s night firefighting capabilities with the CAL FIRE Hawk.

“These helicopters are just one of the many investments in firefighting tech to help us fight wildfires around the clock & keep Californians safer,” the tweet read.

Night operations have been carried out using the Sikorsky S70i CAL FIRE Hawk twice this year, during the Electra Fire and now during the Oak Fire.

In a July 7 Tweet, CAL FIRE said that the Hawk carried out the “first ever” night flying operation over the Electra Fire on July 6.

When CAL FIRE acquired the helicopters in 2019 and debuted them in 2021, one of the new capabilities that the next generation helicopter offered was night flying.

“Flying at night provides further air time & allows CAL FIRE to continue to set new heights in serving the communities of CA,” the tweet read.

Being able to carry 1,000 gallons of fuel and have a cruising speed of 160 mph, the Hawk provides fast and effective firefighting at any time.