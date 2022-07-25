MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said Monday it had achieved 10% containment on the Oak Fire.

According to a CAL FIRE incident report published around 7 a.m., the Oak Fire has burned 16,791 acres since it started Friday afternoon in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE said the fire has destroyed at least 10 structures and damaged 5 others.

More than 2,500 fire personnel, 281 fire engines, and 17 helicopters are working to battle the flames, CAL FIRE said.

On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County in reaction to the fire.