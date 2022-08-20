NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River.

CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene.

PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire around 2:39 p.m. as two separate fires.

CAL FIRE Butte Unit tweeted at 3:33 p.m. that they will be sending five type III wildland engines and a strike team leader to help assist.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has called for evacuations in the area of NCO-E075 along McKitrick Ranch Road.

This is a developing incident.