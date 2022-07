BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said a fire that started around 4 p.m. on Thursday in Butte County near Sandra Lane and Black Bart Road is at 30% containment.

CAL Fire said the cause of the Sandra Fire was under investigation and that it had burned about 40 acres as of 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to CAL FIRE, one civilian and one fire crew member were injured by the Sandra Fire but neither injury was life threatening.

CAL FIRE did not provide a date for expected full containment.