(KTXL) — As once tall green grass begins to turn a golden brown from increasingly warm weather in recent weeks, CAL FIRE announced on Friday that June 26 will mark the end of burn permits in Butte County.

“While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region are prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor burning within the State Responsibility Area of Butte County,” CAL FIRE wrote in their announcement.

Outdoor burning of landscaping debris is one of the most impactful ways that people living outside of more urban areas can dispose of any potential fuels for wildfires.

So far this year, fire agencies across California have responded to more than 1,600 wildfires that have burned more than 4,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Although burn permits are being suspended, homeowners are still encouraged to

• Clear all dead and dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures

• Landscape with fire retardant plants and non flammable ground cover

• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

“The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety,” CAL FIRE wrote. “Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.”