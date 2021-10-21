Caldor Fire 100% contained after nearly 70 days

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained.

The fire, which scorched more than 221,835 acres – 346 square miles – of the Sierra Nevada, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a situation report.

Fire officials said residents in Plymouth and South Lake Tahoe should see crews repairing over 400 miles of constructed line and 660 points of impacted suppression effort over the next several weeks.

“Repair efforts set the immediate stage for our resources and community to recovery from this devastating wildfire,” Jeff Knudson, the incident commander, said in a release.

Containment does not mean the fire has been declared out or controlled.

“Containment, in its simplest form, is a measure of line around the fire,” officials wrote. Large trees and stump holes will continue to smolder into winter.

Storms this week covered the west side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the east side and stronger storms are expected through this week. Authorities say smoldering and creeping within the fire area will continue long into winter.

The fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including more than 770 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Much of the loss occurred in the rustic forest community of Grizzly Flat.

Up in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades, the gigantic Dixie Fire was 97% contained as of late Wednesday.

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest in the state’s recorded history as it raged across 1,505 square miles (3,898 square kilometers), destroying more than 1,300 structures including nearly 700 homes. It was formed by fires that broke out July 13 and July 22 and merged into one.

Some Caldor Fire closures remain in place. Visit the Eldorado National Forest or Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit websites for more information.