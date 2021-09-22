Caldor Fire 76% contained as crews continue to battle flames in ‘steep and rugged terrain’

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — California fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire after the reopening of Highway 50 on Tuesday.

Fire and utility crews are still doing a lot of cleanup and repair work in the burn area so Caltrans is advising travelers to be extra cautious and alert.

The Caldor Fire has burned 220,548 acres and is 76% contained, after sparking in El Dorado County on Aug. 14.

220,548 Acres Burned 76% Contained 5,465 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes, 18 Commercial, 203 Minor Structures) Structures Destroyed 81 Structures Damaged Sept. 22, 8 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Before and After: South Lake Tahoe was mostly deserted for weeks due to the closure of US HWY. 50 from the #CaldorFire. Today's reopening showed the return of visitors to the area and happy business owners.

BEFORE: Sept. 1st – AFTER: Sept. 21st pic.twitter.com/WDHe2nG9Fl — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) September 22, 2021

Officials said low humidity and gusty winds Tuesday evening made it another “active night” for crews. With expected higher humidity and lessening winds Wednesday, firefighters are preparing for “strategic firing operations” later in the week.

“Increasingly challenging fire behavior combined with steep and rugged terrain continue to make access to the uncontained lines of the fire a perpetually difficult and slow-going operation.,” U.S. Forest Service officials reported.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Eldorado National Forest closure remains in place until Sept. 30, and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closures remain in place through Oct. 20.

The closure of Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country and access corridors along the western shore of the lake has been extended through Dec. 31.

Just over 1,300 El Dorado County residents remain under evacuation, the California Office of Emergency Services reported Tuesday.

As of last week, 18 people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the Caldor Fire remains under investigation.

When discussing the Caldor and Dixie fires, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

El Dorado County officials have also launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below: