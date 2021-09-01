Caldor Fire: Bears in South Lake Tahoe roam free in areas usually filled with people

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Mandatory Caldor Fire evacuations have nearly emptied South Lake Tahoe, allowing wild animals to make their way in.

Many garbage cans around South Lake Tahoe are bear-proof, but the ones that aren’t, like at local gas stations and convenience stores, were ransacked by bears early Wednesday.

FOX40’s Richard Sharp also saw coyotes and raccoons roaming the area in places usually filled with people.

The fast-moving flames of the Caldor Fire, which sparked Aug. 14, prompted evacuations Monday.

As of Tuesday evening, it has burned 199,632 acres and is 18% contained.