Caldor Fire explodes to 6,500 acres, prompting evacuations and school closures in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire as it burns in the El Dorado National Forest.

Grizzly Flats, Somerset and Happy Valley were ordered to evacuate late Monday and early Tuesday as the fast-moving flames continued to move through El Dorado County.

Pioneer Elementary School, Mountain Creek Middle School and Walt Tyler Elementary School are closed due to evacuations, a school official told FOX40. The Pioneer School District and Union Mine High School will not be busing students on Grizzly Flat Road or in the community of Grizzly Flats.

8/17/21 at 6AM

🚨 ***THE EL DORADO COUNTY SHERIFF HAS ISSUED UPDATES TO EVACUATION ORDERS NEAR THE CALDOR FIRE***



WHAT: Update to the Evacuation

WHEN: Effective Immediately

Where: Below are the updates to the evacuation orders

EVAC ORDERS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA pic.twitter.com/N3RCz3sWCn — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 17, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has burned 6,500 acres and remains 0% contained, Cal Fire reported. Acreage was reduced due to better mapping.

Tuesday morning, at least one injury was reported by authorities. One person with “critical burns” was taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said. The plan was for that person to be picked up by helicopter and taken to a local burn center.

The sun rose to a smoky scene over the #CaldorFire in El Dorado County. Dry conditions and breezy winds will bring critical fire weather to much of #Norcal later today. Please practice fire weather safety! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/wb072g42fc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began Saturday evening four miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch.

Fire crews said the fire is burning in challenging terrain, making access difficult.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday communities in the area “should be on alert and prepared to evacuate.”

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

The following locations have been listed as an evacuation centers:

The Fireman’s Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs, CA, in El Dorado County

Cameron Park Community Center at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park, CA, in El Dorado County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

