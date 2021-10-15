Caldor Fire Closure Area reduced as wildfire nears full containment

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – As the Caldor Fire nears full containment, officials are reducing the Caldor Fire Closure Area on the Eldorado National Forest.

“Desolation Wilderness, areas north of Highway 50 and west of the closure area, and areas on the south side Highway 88,” will open beginning Friday, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

Some areas around Wrights Lake and Thunder Mountain will remain closed as crews continue repairs.

Winter recreation sites Sierra at Tahoe, Adventure Mountain and Sno-Parks will be assessed and reopened when it’s safe, officials said.

The Rockbound, Twin Lakes, Lyons, Pyramid Creek/Horsetail Falls, Ralston and Echo Lakes Desolation Wilderness trailheads are still closed to the public.

Many developed campgrounds and day-use sites are closed for the season. Click or tap here to check the status of a recreation facility.

The Camping Prohibition Order is being terminated, and camping and gas stoves will also be allowed outside the closure area beginning Friday, officials said.

Officials warned commuters of the remaining hazards in the area.

Please use the fire closure description and map to stay out of the fire closure area. Drive with caution as fire vehicles, and heavy equipment will be using the roads. There are ongoing fire suppression repair and hazard tree removal operations which will continue for several more weeks.

As of Thursday, the Caldor Fire has burned 221,798 acres and is 98% contained.

Officials expect the Caldor Fire Closure Area to remain in place until spring 2022. Click or tap here for more information.