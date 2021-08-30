Caldor Fire continues to destroy structures as it burns in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Flames blanketed the hill behind the Caltrans station, as countless firefighters guarded the area below.

A large boom resonated along Highway 50, loud enough to know the fire was causing havoc. In Christmas valley, huge flames enveloped a house, crashing it to the ground.

Sadly, that devastating reality will be hitting home to countless people in El Dorado County.

In the town of Phillips, just outside of Sierra at Tahoe, what was once a lively, close-knit neighborhood is nothing but ash and rubble. The only remnant of homes that were there is the brick chimneys standing alone.

Further up the highway, at Echo Summit grade, fast-moving flames moved dangerously close in no time at all. Further down from that location, the flames continued to burn toward South Lake Tahoe, where an evacuation order remains in effect.

“The fire is active right now on Highway 89 and several different spot fires that they’re trying to contain right now,” Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department said. “So it’s really dynamic out here. Very active. I can feel the winds. Please, everyone, just stay safe and stay out of the area.”