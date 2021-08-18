Caldor Fire evacuees at Cameron Park turn to prayer

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KTXL) – At the Cameron Park community center, in a situation where many were left hopeless, some turned to prayer in hopes everything will turn out well.

Tom Berber of Camino arrived at the evacuation shelter early Wednesday morning. This is the first time he has ever evacuated.

“The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away,” Berber said. “I feel terrible for the people who lost their homes and it’s not an easy life.”

Berber says it has been hard not knowing the fire’s path while at the evacuation center. Many others echoed the same sentiment.

Becky Darby evacuated Tuesday afternoon from a home she has lived in for the past 25 years. She says she didn’t understand the fire’s intensity until she got to the evacuation center.

“It’s scary, it’s scary not knowing,” Darby told FOX40. “I’m pretty organized and I’m ready for, but it wasn’t until I got down here that I realized, ‘oh my god.’ It could be everything and we just retired. We are kind of patting ourselves in the back, we got to retirement. We are debt-free and everything is good. In a second, it’s gone.”

The Cameron Park evacuation shelter is now at full capacity, with donations being dropped off throughout the day.

Steve Walsh with the American Red Cross says this fire season is not slowing down.

“I have seen this for four years and now this is definitely the worst year. We had, a few days ago, a total of 10 shelters open across Northern California at the same time,” Walsh explained.

Many who are faced with the unknown are relying on the power of prayer to get them through.

“I just hope the house is there when I get back,” Berber said.