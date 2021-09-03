Caldor Fire: Firefighters, aircraft take advantage of favorable weather near Lake Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Even though the Caldor Fire grew about 2,000 acres overnight, fire crews said that is the minimal growth they’ve been aiming for and have credited the good weather for helping them hold the flames back.

All day Friday, crews have been putting out a few spots and mopping up some areas after they said last night’s weather helped them get ahead. And the good news is they believe the weather will continue to help as they go into the night.

“Yesterday was actually a really good day for firefighters,” said Caldor Fire public information officer Jennifer Diamond.

By Friday morning, the Caldor Fire was 29% contained at 212,907 acres burned.

That favorable weather is the reason why Diamond said Friday’s fight along Christmas Valley has helped crews make progress in containing the flames.

“We are allowed to engage closely to the fire and be directly right next to the fire’s edge,” Diamond explained.

A majority of Friday’s focus has been on mopping up hotspots and removing hazardous trees.

“We had moderate activity the last night throughout the night and the recoveries were better than they were than in the last couple of days,” Diamond told FOX40. “So we expect a little of the same for tonight.”

With the recent Red Flag Warning expired, not only has the firefight on the ground been successful, but firefighters have also been getting additional support from the air.

“The air is cleaner and we can see it,” Diamond said. “We get air support up and were able to utilize them.”