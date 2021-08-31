Caldor Fire has forced about 50,000 residents to evacuate from its path

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The number of evacuees has nearly doubled after the South Lake Tahoe community had to leave due to the Caldor Fire.

A Red Cross shelter in Placerville is reaching capacity, housing about 300 evacuees, and more are still expected. Personnel has had to bring in more resources to help accommodate people, including a cooling tent.

But 20 minutes down the road, another shelter in El Dorado County, Rolling Hills Church, was not as full. One evacuee at the shelter has been there for two weeks.

Chrissy Brewer evacuated from her home in Pollock Pines with her dog Daisy. She says her home is now a mile from the fire line, and the accommodations and resources from the Red Cross have helped ease her mind during this stressful time.

“Cal Fire has been here; Forest Service has been here; sheriff has been here,” Brewer said. “They give a little briefing over there with the map and that’s been really helpful too. Because in the beginning, I was like, ‘Where do I go?’”

Red Cross coordinator Barbara Wood says their organization is hosting 900 evacuees this wildfire season, and that number is expected to grow. Their partnership with Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the resources they provide are proving to be crucial.

“We try to gather as much informations as we can to give to the residents. The people here, you can imagine, are pretty anxious because many of them have been here for two weeks,” Wood said. “We also have a group called Disaster Mental Health who are licensed counselors and social workers who are able to help people with the anxiety and whatever that being evacuated from your home caused during a disaster.”

According to Cal Fire, there are still several campsites in El Dorado, Amador and Nevada counties that are taking people and animals.

For South Lake Tahoe residents who evacuated to Nevada, several evacuation sites have opened there. There is one in Gardnerville and Reno, and there are two in Carson City.