Caldor Fire in El Dorado County grows to 754 acres

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire burning in the El Dorado National Forest.

The fire quickly spread over the weekend, forcing evacuations in parts of El Dorado County.

As of Monday morning, the Caldor Fire has burned 754 acres and is 0% contained. Crews said the fire grew about 300 acres Sunday as it moved east.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began Saturday evening four miles south of Grizzly Flats and two miles east of Omo Ranch.

Fire crews said the fire is burning in challenging terrain, making access difficult.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday communities in the area “should be on alert and prepared to evacuate.

The following location has been listed as an evacuation center:

Diamond Springs Fire Hall

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

