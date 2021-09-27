Caldor Fire latest: Blaze remains 76% contained as crews brace for high winds

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County remained 76% contained Monday morning after nearly one week.

The fire has burned 221,774 acres since it sparked on Aug. 14. Officials expect the blaze to be fully contained by mid-October.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday due to low humidity and high winds, officials said. Southwesterly gusts between 40-60 mph are expected along the ridgetops Monday evening.

221,774 Acres Burned 76% Contained 1,353 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes, 18 Commercial, 203 Minor Structures) Structures Destroyed 81 Structures Damaged Sept. 27, 8 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Sunday night, crews responded to a heat signature off of Highway 50. Early Monday morning, crews also responded to a heat signature in Division Romero.

Fire crews warned that high winds Monday will cause fire activity to intensify and can cause the fire to move quickly, transitioning from ground to canopy.

Fire crews are prepared to respond to any spot fires caused by winds carrying hot embers long distances.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Eldorado National Forest closure remains in place until Sept. 30, and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closures remain in place through Oct. 20.

The closure of Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country and access corridors along the western shore of the lake has been extended through Dec. 31.

Just over 630 El Dorado County residents remain under evacuation orders, the California Office of Emergency Services reported Monday morning.

Eighteen people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

When discussing the Caldor and Dixie fires, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

El Dorado County officials have also launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

