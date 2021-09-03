Caldor Fire latest: Calmer winds aid fire fight but hot weekend looms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over.

The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada.

Friday’s forecast called for lighter winds but also extremely dry daytime weather, with a warming trend through the weekend as high pressure builds over the West, fire officials said.

My vantage point off Hwy 88 near Kirkwood Lake —>@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3SxP6VIjJZ — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 3, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service said the wind-driven fire began 4 miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch in the Eldorado National Forest Saturday, Aug. 14. Friday morning, the Caldor Fire was 212,907 acres — over 332 square miles — and 29% contained.

Nearly 48,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Thursday, including 47,754 people in El Dorado County, 61 in Amador County and 100 in Alpine County.

At least 31,901 structures remain threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reported. More than 850 structures, including 661 homes, have been destroyed. Fifty-five structures have been damaged.

Officials are updating a map indicating the current known status of structures. Click here to view the map.

This Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 shortwave infrared satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the active fire line near Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. Strong winds and dry conditions that drove the Caldor Fire east through high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days faded, sparing for now the largest city of a recreational gem that straddles the California-Nevada state line. Thousands were forced to flee South Lake Tahoe earlier this week.(Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

There was optimism and progress as winds eased on the fire’s western flank while in the northeast, despite gusty ridgetop winds, firefighters with bulldozers and shovels were steadily hacking out fire lines or burning away vegetation to box in the flames before they reached Tahoe.

“In the valleys we’re doing plenty of work,” fire information officer Marco Rodriguez said. “The crews are working and they’re doing controlled fires … to try to make those containment lines a little bit stronger.”

Residents who were forced to flee South Lake Tahoe earlier this week remained evacuated along with people across the state line in Douglas County, Nevada.

The resort town can easily accommodate 100,000 people on a busy weekend but on Thursday, just before the Labor Day weekend, it was eerily empty.

Yet after days of flames threatening to engulf the resort at any moment, any respite was welcome.

“I feel like we are truly the luckiest community in the entire world right now. I’m so incredibly happy,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace, who evacuated to Truckee, California.

“It’s finally a chance to take a breath,” said Clive Savacool, chief of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue. “It’s a breath full of smoke. Nonetheless, I think we’re all breathing a little bit easier and we feel like we’re making some progress.”

Firefighters working the #CaldorFire 🔥overnight just south of Christmas Valley. pic.twitter.com/jowjMiyh92 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 3, 2021

Russ Crupi, who two days ago was arranging sprinklers around his mobile home park in South Lake Tahoe just miles from the fire line, had turned off the water for now, feeling confident his neighborhood was no longer under threat. The nearby mountains, cloaked in smoke for most of the week, had become visible.

“I’m just happy they stopped it. It looked close,” he said.

Farther west, evacuation orders were lifted or downgraded to warnings in several areas of El Dorado County.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes that have destroyed at least 1,500 homes. One blaze, the Dixie Fire, was about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of the Caldor Fire. It is the second-largest wildfire in state history at about 1,350 square miles (3,496 square kilometers) and is 55% contained.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable. No deaths have been reported so far this fire season.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Green Valley Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville, CA, in El Dorado County

Cameron Park Community Center at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park, CA, in El Dorado County

Rolling Hills Church at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills, CA, in El Dorado County

Italian Picnic Grounds at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, CA, in Amador County [TEMPORARY]

Truckee Veterans Hall at 10214 High Street in Truckee, CA, in Nevada County

Douglas County Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, NV, in Douglas County: For Douglas County residents only

Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno, NV, in Washoe County

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds at 500 Schaad Lane in Dayton, NV, in Lyon County: Has room for 100-150 recreational vehicles; Dry camp only

Lyon County Fairgrounds at 100 95A East in Yerington, NV, in Lyon County: Has room for 200+ recreational vehicles and can also house large animals at the fairgrounds; Dry camp only

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795. Families with large animals can contact the Amador County Fairgrounds at 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227.

UPDATE: El Dorado County will extend its Local Assistance Center to provide recovery resources for Caldor Fire survivors.



Extended days & hours: https://t.co/aT47GXPx0O pic.twitter.com/bhZi8KYP07 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) September 2, 2021