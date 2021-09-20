Caldor Fire latest: Highway 50 reopens for residents as crews prepare for Red Flag weather

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Highway 50 will reopen for residents Monday and the public Tuesday as crews make progress on containing the Caldor Fire.

Gary Hawkins spoke to FOX40 as he picked up a permit to return to his cabin, which was destroyed by the fire.

“A lot of memories. We saved the photographs just prior to vacating. Five days after the fire, we were still up there,” he said. “I think it’ll hit hard when we get up there. … That’s the way it goes. We live in the forest.”

Today’s the day so many #CaldorFire evacuees have been waiting for. More than 3 weeks after evacuating, residents who live between Kyburz & Meyers can return home with a pass from @ElDoradoSheriff. People can pick up passes at the Fresh Pond Chevron off Hwy 50. pic.twitter.com/kOk1CggUSv — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 20, 2021

The fire has burned 219,101 acres and is 75% contained, after sparking in El Dorado County on Aug. 14.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Northern California through 11 a.m. Tuesday due to windy conditions and low relative humidity.

219,101 Acres Burned 75% Contained 5,465 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes, 18 Commercial, 203 Minor Structures) Structures Destroyed 81 Structures Damaged Sept. 20, 8 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

🚩A Red Flag Warning has been issued for tonight through Tuesday morning. Dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidity values are expected, which will lead to critical fire conditions. Please practice fire safety! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/dV0aVGSyaL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 19, 2021

Sunday, crews improved containment lines from Scout Peak west to Mormon Emigrant Trail, U.S. Forest Service officials reported. Firefighters also searched for hot spots within the fire perimeter.

Crews plan to tie existing handlines into natural terrain features and construct new containment lines. Accessibility remains a challenge.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Eldorado National Forest closure remains in place until Sept. 30, and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closures remain in place through Dec. 31.

As of Thursday morning, 18 people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the Caldor Fire remains under investigation.

El Dorado County officials have also launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below: