Caldor Fire now 67% contained ahead of Biden’s visit to survey damage

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Containment on the nearly 220K-acres Caldor Fire, burning in El Dorado County, has grown to 67% as some evacuation orders were downgraded over the weekend.

Monday, President Joe Biden is expected to take an aerial tour to survey damage caused by the fire, following a briefing at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Late last week, dangerous fire weather put crews on edge as high winds, thunderstorms and dry lightning impacted Northern California.

Fire crews are anticipating warm weather, southwest winds and low humidity.

219,267 Acres Burned 67% Contained 16,610 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes) Structures Destroyed Sept. 13, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

More than 16,600 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire reported. At least 782 homes, 18 commercial properties and 203 minor structures have been destroyed by the fire. Eighty-one structures have been damaged.

Cal Fire reported their damage inspections are 100% complete after assessing 3,356 structures.

Eld Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials have been updating a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

After nearly one month, evacuation orders remain in effect in Grizzly Flats, but the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office handed out permits to residents to see their property on Sunday. Personnel are staggering the number of residents allowed in but expect the process to be done by Monday night.

Many people came back Sunday, but only a handful of homes have survived.

“It’s just ashes,” resident Michelle Garner told FOX40.

A Caldor Fire Recovery page was launched Friday to help those impacted by the fire.

Nearly 7,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Friday afternoon, including more than 6,800 people in El Dorado County, 61 in Amador County and 100 in Alpine County.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Highway 50 closure has been reduced in some areas, but it remains closed between Ice House Road and Sawmill Road.

Caltrans told FOX40 last Wednesday their team has started assessing the damage the fire has caused and identifying trouble areas along Highway 50 and Highway 89 that need to be addressed before they are reopened.

“Unfortunately, we’ve gone through this before through the Camp Fire and some other fires, so we got the experience on how to tackle this,” explained Caltrans public information officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan.

The entirety of South Lake Tahoe was evacuated due to the Caldor Fire. Residents have since been able to return.

The four large casino hotels in Stateline, Nevada, began reopening last Tuesday including the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, which is still being used as a command center for firefighters and emergency personnel. The Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa also resumed operations.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Harveys Lake Tahoe casino is due to reopen for slots and table games on Friday and to hotel guests Saturday.

As of Sunday, 16 people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 14 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

Californians should expect more destructive fires in the coming months if conditions do not improve, Cal Fire told FOX40 Friday.

“We are definitely on pace to where we were last year, which was the record of the most acres burned and one of the most destructive fire seasons in California history,” Cal Fire Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained. “Historically, it is September and October when we experience our largest and our most damaging wildfires. And so, unfortunately, we still have many more months of peak fire season ahead of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Rolling Hills Church at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills, CA, in El Dorado County

Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno, NV, in Washoe County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795. Families with large animals can contact the Amador County Fairgrounds at 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227.

The El Dorado County Local Assistance Center at Folsom Lake College has temporarily closed. Residents can click or tap here for more information on recovery services, or email CaldorRecovery@edcgov.us or call 530-621-5101.