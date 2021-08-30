Caldor Fire threatens Lake Tahoe, prompting evacuations

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Evacuations were ordered around the Tahoe Basin Sunday as the Caldor Fire approached the mountain towns surrounding Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began 4 miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch in the Eldorado National Forest Saturday, Aug. 14. By Monday morning, the Caldor Fire was 177,260 acres — over 276 square miles — and 14% contained.

A Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions was issued for Monday and Tuesday across the Northern Sierra.

Humidity recovery remained poor overnight into Monday, allowing the fire to continue to actively burn, Cal Fire reported. The current fire behavior is contributed to ember casts traveling up to half a mile.

Cal Fire also said fire-weakened trees continue to present a risk to crews.

By nightfall Sunday, all residents on the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin were warned to evacuate the region, after fire officials had stressed for days that protecting the area was their top firefighting priority.

“This fire has shown to be very dynamic,” said Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. “It’s done things that are not quite expected.”

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department told FOX40 early Monday morning they’ve been assisting the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, going door to door, telling people to leave.

“To put it in perspective, we’ve been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter each day for the last couple of weeks, and today, this has already moved at 2.5 miles on us, with no sign that it’s starting to slow down,” Cal Fire Division Chief Erich Schwab said Sunday.

The last major blaze in the area took South Lake Tahoe by surprise after blowing up from an illegal campfire in the summer of 2007. The Angora Fire burned less than 5 square miles but destroyed 254 homes, injured three people and forced 2,000 people to flee.

Highway 50 remains closed in both directions from Sly Park Road to Meyers. The Highway closure has been extended east to Sawmill Road.

The Eldorado National Forest is also closed. Forest Service officials out of the Lake Tahoe Basin said backcountry areas of Desolation Wilderness, Meiss County, Barker Park and McKinney/Rubicon are closed until Sept. 19.

Nearly 38,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Sunday evening, including nearly 30,000 people in El Dorado County, nearly 4,000 in Amador County and 3,400 in Alpine County.

More than 20,400 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire reported. At least 472 homes, 11 commercial properties and 170 minor structures have been destroyed by the fire. Thirty-nine structures have been damaged.

Two civilians were severely injured in Grizzly Flats days after the fire sparked. No other injuries have been reported.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 57-year-old Marvin Hardy Creel, a man who went missing while evacuating from Grizzly Flats.

Three firefighters were injured over the weekend, Cal Fire reported. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Caldor Fire is burning in challenging terrain, making access difficult for crews.

Firefighting helicopters are working daily, filling up with retardant, a major weapon against the stubborn flames, from a mobile base in Placerville.

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Evacuation information can also be found on the social media pages of local law enforcement.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Green Valley Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville, CA, in El Dorado County

Cameron Park Community Center at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park, CA, in El Dorado County

Rolling Hills Church at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills, CA, in El Dorado County

Italian Picnic Grounds at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, CA, in Amador County [TEMPORARY]

Douglas County Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, NV, in Douglas County

Truckee Veterans Hall at 10214 High Street in Truckee, CA, in Nevada County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795. Families with large animals can contact the Amador County Fairgrounds at 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227.

El Dorado County has opened a Local Assistance Center to provide county and state services and provide resources and information to residents impacted by the Caldor Fire. The center is located at the Folsom Lake Community College El Dorado campus. Click or tap here for additional information.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents can also call the Caldor Fire information line at 530-303-2455.

The cause of the Caldor Fire remains under investigation.

