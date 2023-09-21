(FOX40.COM) — The Tahoe Basin will now have another wildfire prevention and fighting tool thanks to an agreement between California and Nevada, according to CAL FIRE.

The Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) and CAL FIRE have created an agreement to share firefighting technologies to increase their initial attack capabilities in the Tahoe area.

A Type 2 Standard Helicopter, owned by NDF, will be prepositioned with a crew at the Amador-El Dorado Unit at the Lake Tahoe Airport when needed during the fire season.

This multi-role helicopter can provide water drops, transport for crews to remote incidents and hoisting capabilities for rescue operations.

The two agencies recently held a joint training session in Tahoe to allow for the crews to experience working together for the first time and learn more about each others available resources.

“This just gives us an opportunity for our ground crews to work with their crews (and) get some familiarity with resource capability and requirements ahead of time before we have an actual working incident,” Mike Boyce with CAL FIRE said.

The agreement between the two state fire agencies marks the first time NDF will have prepositioned resources in the Tahoe Basin.