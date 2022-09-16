PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove.

The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County.

The county said that first responders are working to remove fuel ahead of the Mosquito Fire to protect the six giant trees.

The grove is 20 miles east of Foresthill, which is also threatened by the nearly 70,000-acre fire.

The grove sits inside of a large bowl, where a small seasonal creek runs through that provides a lush area of vegetation that is a stark contrast to the surrounding forest.

These trees were discovered in 1855 by prospectors and in 1892 the state determined they were important enough to be protected for future generations.

There is a cluster of four redwoods, the Haig/Lardner Group, towards the center of the bowl, with two of the larger trees, the Joffre Tree and the Pershing Tree, standing isolated from the rest of the grove.