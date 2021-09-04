Calm weather aids Caldor Fire crews in Tahoe Basin

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In Tahoe Basin, it’s a fight to get the upper hand.

Caldor Fire Information Officer Denise Gibson said crews have been blessed with calm weather in the Tahoe Basin for the past few days.

“Things are looking good on this fire,” Gibson said. “Days like this where there is no wind and it’s overcast from the smoke, it allows the firefighters to get the upper hand on the fire.”

The Caldor Fire is spreading slower than anticipated. Crews are using that time to get ahead and work on dozer lines, removing fuel to stop the fire if it changes directions.

“They are thinking about trying to prepare that fire for when the winds do come,” Gibson said.” That is not going to carry this fire anywhere else.”

The Caldor Fire continued to burn through tough terrain and away from homes. Around the basin, crews mopped-up hot spots as they discovered them.

Another priority around the fire remains the Kirkwood and Wrights Lake areas. Crews said progress is being made.

“No fire has impacted Kirkwood itself. It has not come in the bowl,” said Erich Schwab, an operational section chief with Cal Fire. “The fire around Silver Lake has not impacted any of the structures around Silver Lake.”

But in the Tahoe Basin, East Zone Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle said the threat level is decreasing.

“Trimmer Peak area — crews continue to mop-up along this edge; handline completed,” Cagle said. “We continue to mop on the eastern piece. That has taken the threat out of Heavenly, South Lake and the Nevada state line.”

Crews continue to work hard to put a stop to the advancement of the fire. The hope is they can do it before the winds are expected to pick up in a few days.