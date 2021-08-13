Communities remain under evacuation orders, warnings as crews battle Glen Fire

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Communities remain under evacuation orders and warnings as fire crews make progress containing a fire near Frenchtown that forced Yuba County residents and campers out Wednesday.

Friday morning, the Glen Fire, burning in the area of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane, was 184 acres and 40% contained.

Cal Fire reports over 1,000 structures are threatened by the blaze.

Teams are still determining if any structures have been damaged or destroyed, but a photo posted by the Dobbins Oregon Fire Protection District shows at least one structure ablaze.

Cal Fire described the area as “an extremely receptive fuelbed in rugged terrain.”

Wednesday evening, fire crews were confident about the progress made since the fire’s start in the afternoon. The Yuba County Sheriff’s office said Thursday morning, crews were seeing “a much calmer scene along the ridge north of Oregon House.”

Dry fuels, including dead trees, and steep terrain made the firefight difficult. Fire officials credit the increase in humidity for helping them gain some control.

Air attack was relentless throughout Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Cal Fire said multiple bulldozers are helping hand crews build out the fire line.

Information on evacuations can be found on the county’s Zonehaven map and are in red. All evacuation warnings in Yuba County have since been lifted, the sheriff’s office said.

Willow Glen Road at Timothy Lane and Sky Glen Road are closed, as well as Sunset Road at Begonia Way.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Residents with large animals can take them to Sheriff’s Posse Arena at 5419 Marysville Road in Browns Valley.

