YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — What started as a 25 acre fire on Monday near Oregon House in Yuba County has now grown to 82 acres, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU).

The fire is located near Winding Way and Regent Way.

Firefighters have been able to achieve 20% containment as of Tuesday morning with the help of dozers and hand lines being cut in by fire crews, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that evacuation orders are still in place as road closures continue and that three structures have been involved in the fire, but the extent of the damage to the structures is not known.

Residents who evacuated can go to the Sycamore Ranch campground at 5390 Highway 20 near Browns Valley. Those who have livestock can take them to the Sheriff’s Posse at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.