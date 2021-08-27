Containment now 80% on 59-acre Bennett Fire in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews have been able to quickly contain most of the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley, which began burning Wednesday.

Friday morning, the fire remained 59 acres and was 80% contained.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning all road blocks and evacuation orders were lifted.

#BennettFire off East Bennett Rd and Lava Rock Ave, Grass Valley in Nevada County is 59 acres and 80% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRENEU, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, and Grass Valley Fire Department.https://t.co/BkGooPcUKT pic.twitter.com/cA61WEC5J5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 27, 2021

The fire began off East Bennett Road and Lava Rock Avenue, putting Grass Valley residents on high alert.

FOX40 spoke to a father-son duo that brought their water tank to help fire crews put out the fire.

“It was just raging, just tree topping, cars were exploding over here. It was pretty intense,” said Jeff Hansen.

Aggressive aerial attacks and the nearby airport played a huge role in slowing down the Bennett Fire, crews said.

