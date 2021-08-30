Containment on Airola Fire now 75%

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County is 639 acres and 75% contained.

The fire started Wednesday, west of Columbia near Parrotts Ferry Road, north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in Vallecito, Cal Fire said. Crews observed “extreme fire behavior” Wednesday afternoon.

#AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras County is 639 acres and 75% contained. @CALFIRETCUhttps://t.co/Xq4wjTMawv pic.twitter.com/1gEVH4muTE — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 30, 2021

Thursday evening, all evacuation orders for the fire were reduced to warnings, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office reported. By Monday, no evacuations were reported by Cal Fire.

Parrott’s Ferry Road from Highway 4 to the South County Line also reopened.

No structures have been damaged, Cal Fire officials said Monday morning, and no structures are threatened.

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of illegally entering the Parrotts Ferry Road area after deputies informed him it was under mandatory evacuation orders.

Line construction and strengthening will continue Monday, Cal Fire reported. Critical fire conditions are expected.

Residents can sign up for their county's CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information

