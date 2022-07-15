CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Fire crews are battling wildfires of various sizes and levels of containment across California.

The Peter Fire started Thursday near Anderson in Shasta County just before 5 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 304 acres and is 34% contained.

CAL FIRE said the Grant Fire started Thursday near Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road around Rancho Murieta in Sacramento County. The fire has burned 74 acres and is 65% contained.

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has burned about 4,300 acres and is 27% contained, the National Parks Service said. So far crews have been able to save the parks giant sequoias but the Mariposa Grove area remains closed until further notice.

The Electra Fire, located on the border of Amador and Calaveras County, has burned 4,478 acres and is 99% contained, CAL FIRE said.

CAL FIRE said that since the start of the year one person has died as a result of wildfires, an estimated 27,848 acres have burned, and 57 structures have been damaged or destroyed.