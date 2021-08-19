Crews battling Caldor Fire monitor shifting winds, face ‘significant topography challenges’

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – As the Caldor Fire burns through El Dorado County, fire officials say they got an unexpected break but are concerned about the wind picking up as they head into Thursday evening.

“The winds haven’t manifested to the levels that we anticipated, which is a good thing,” said Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. “We are in red flag up to today and we thought we were going to get more significant wind activity.”

But as it approaches one week since fire crews started battling the Caldor Fire, Wade says there are still challenges up ahead.

“There’s significant topography challenges out in these areas with different canyons and drainage areas where the winds can shift causing issues for us,” Wade told FOX40. “So our firefighters need to remain safe out in this wildland arena.”

A lot of Thursday’s fire fighting efforts were focused along Mormon Emigrant Trail. Crews did their best to control the flames, but their biggest concern is keeping the fire away from Highway 50.

“Right now the focus is keeping this far south of Highway 50 and now we are able to with additional resources on scene,” Wade explained.

Crews are asking evacuated residents in the area to stay patient as they hope to get the fire under control.