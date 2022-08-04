Flames from the McKinney Fire burn beyond firefighters in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews battling the McKinney Fire have achieved 10% of containment along the fire’s perimeter, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE reported the fire to have burned 58,668 acres so far.

At least four people have died as a result of the fire, which started Friday afternoon in Siskiyou County.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service said 2219 fire personnel were battling the fire. CAL FIRE said 10 helicopters, 121 fire engines, 42 water tenders and 47 dozers were being put to use against the flames.

On Wednesday, evacuation orders in some areas near the fire were downgraded to warnings, allowing residents to return home.