(FOX40.COM) — Fire crews have reached 10% on the Highway Fire, the Tahoe National Forest division of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said Friday morning.

According to the agency, the fire did not grow significantly overnight, remaining at around 35 acres.

The Highway Fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Nevada County.

According to USFS, fire crews will continue to reinforce the line surrounding the fire with helicopter support.

USFS said “heavy fuels” could continue to create smoke in the area.

Evacuation orders have been issued for at least two zones as a result of the fire: NCO-E315-A (Washington Overlook, Alpha Diggins, Phelps Hill) and NCO-E030 (Omega, Diggins).