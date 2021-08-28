Crews work to protect Strawberry from Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews set-off back burns on Saturday in an effort to save structures in Strawberry, like the town’s general store. So far, it looks like it was a success.



Fire crews told FOX40 that an overnight inversion layer was present for most of Saturday morning, which decreased the fire’s spread.

But in the afternoon, as that layer lifted, erratic winds and low humidity increased fire activity, with embers going up to half a mile throughout the fire.



The challenges crews face is the steep terrain, ash pits and weakened trees falling.



There have been hot and dry days, but crews said Saturday was the hottest and driest day on the fire so far.



“We have every available resource actively engaged in the two main areas of the incident — the west and the east,” said Dustin Martin, an incident commander with Cal Fire. “However, we do need to keep resources on the other north and south of this fire to make sure we don’t lose any ground that we already worked hard for.”

Luckily, the nighttime inversion layer returned, calming things down.

Crews said the west of the fire has not hit Mount Aukum Road, staying fairly well-east. They are doing everything they can to slow the spread over there.

But fire crews will keep their eyes on Monday, when the weather pattern could be changing for the worse.