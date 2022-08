PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said a fire that ignited Monday near Colfax has a “critical rate of spread”.

CAL FIRE said the Placer County Fire Department responded to the fire, which they placed between 7 and 10 acres, near Interstate 80 and Live Oak Road.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire started as a vehicle fire which then spread to nearby vegetation.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation orders are in place for the 1300 block of Live Oak Road.