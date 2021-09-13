Dixie Fire 75% contained after two months of burning

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie Fire reached 75% containment Monday morning as more than 4,700 fire personnel continue to battle the blaze two months after it sparked.

California’s largest recorded single wildfire in history, which started July 13, has burned 960,335 acres — over 1,500 square miles.

Monday, President Joe Biden is expected to visit Northern California to survey wildfire damage, following a briefing at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Late last week, dangerous fire weather put crews on edge. Light rain fell over the flames, but crews said the rain wouldn’t help much because the forest is extremely dry.

960,335 Acres Burned 75% Contained 1,616 — as of Sunday Structures Threatened 1,329 (736 Residences) — as of Sunday Structures Destroyed Sept. 13, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

Lassen and Plumas National Forest’s Newsletter Update on the #DixieFire for Monday, September 13, 2021 #Dixiefire, and maps. pic.twitter.com/qcZg5joCVB — Plumas NF (@USFSPlumas) September 13, 2021

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

Marcus Pacheco, an assistant fire engine operator for Lassen National Forest with 30 years of experience, died last week from an unidentified illness. He was assigned to the Dixie Fire burning north of the Caldor Fire, authorities said.

The U.S. Forest Service announced it will temporarily close all California national forests through Friday to limit the chances of new fires igniting.

More than 1,600 structures remain threatened by the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning. At least 1,329 structures have been destroyed, including 736 single and multi-family homes. Ninety-five structures have been damaged.

The numbers reflected may change as crews make progress through the area. Officials are updating a map indicating the current known status of structures. Click here to view the map.

Cal Fire reported priority areas in the Dixie Fire’s West Zone include the Lassen and Shasta Sectors, Old Station and surrounding communities, and the Highway 395 slope, which includes Janesville, Milford and Herlong Junction, as well as Lake Davis and Grizzly Creek.

Crews are focused on patrolling containment in the Devil’s Punchbowl area in the fire’s East Zone. Crews will also mop up the areas of Lake Davis to Clover Valley, Dixie Valley, Portola and east of Milford.

Fire crews are also protecting structures within Genesee, Dixie Valley, Lake Davis area, Milford and Taylorsville.

Three firefighters and a fire captain were hospitalized Aug. 7 after a weakened tree fell and struck them, a San Diego County Cal Fire crew reported.

The Dixie Fire reduced downtown Greenville to rubble in early August. Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss, along with his community, hopes the town can rebuild through fundraisers and low-interest loans.

Plumas County officials are working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to find a temporary housing community for the displaced. They hope to have a temporary firehouse in Greenville by Oct. 1.

By Friday afternoon 72 Lassen County residents and 214 Plumas County residents were still under evacuation orders, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Avenue in Portola, CA in Plumas County [FULL]

Sparks Convention Center Hall #5 at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno, NV

Word of Life Assembly of God Church at 37341 Main Street off Highway 299 in Burney, CA

Evacuees in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Residents impacted by the Dixie Fire can obtain general relief supplies like clothing, groceries and personal hygiene items at the following locations:

Community Assistance Network

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

*Groceries

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. *Groceries Chester Elks Lodge

164 Main Street, Chester

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September

*General relief supplies

164 Main Street, Chester Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. *Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September *General relief supplies Quincy Seventh-Day Adventist Church

2333 Pine Street, Quincy

Wednesdays and Sundays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Sunday, Sept. 12

*General relief supplies

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

Returning residents are asked to stay vigilant, Cal Fire warned. Smoke may still be coming from trees and stumps, but residents should call 911 if they grow concerned about active flames.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire, which started July 22. Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the nearby town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Click or tap here for additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.