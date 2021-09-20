Dixie Fire 90% contained after burning over 1,504 square miles

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — More evacuations were reduced or lifted over the weekend as more than 2,200 fire personnel continue to battle Dixie Fire.

California’s largest recorded single wildfire, which started July 13, is 90% contained and has burned 963,195 acres — over 1,504 square miles.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Northern California through 11 a.m. Tuesday due to windy conditions and low relative humidity.

🚩A Red Flag Warning has been issued for tonight through Tuesday morning. Dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidity values are expected, which will lead to critical fire conditions. Please practice fire safety! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/dV0aVGSyaL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 19, 2021

Pacific Gas & Electric Company has notified customers in numerous counties, including Shasta and Tehama counties, that they could face power shutoffs starting Monday morning.

963,195 Acres Burned 90% Contained 1,329 (736 Residences) Structures Destroyed 95 Structures Damaged Sept. 20, 7 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

Officials have a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Fire officials said high humidity and cooler temperatures had a dampening effect on the fire’s activity, but fuels will begin to dry out, creating the potential for more smoldering and smoke interior.

Monday, crews plan to focus on securing the Devil’s Punchbowl area and maintaining patrols throughout the fire’s perimeter.

The Plumas National Forest closure has been updated. Visit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website for additional information. The Lassen National Forest Dixie Fire closure remains in effect until Nov. 30.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire in July. PG&E has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires, adding to the list of major wildfires linked to the utility.

Greenville residents have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging negligence.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Evacuees in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Residents impacted by the Dixie Fire can obtain general relief supplies like clothing, groceries and personal hygiene items at the following locations:

Community Assistance Network

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

*Groceries

164 Main Street, Chester

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September

*General relief supplies

2333 Pine Street, Quincy

Wednesdays and Sundays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Sunday, Sept. 12

*General relief supplies

Click or tap here for additional information.