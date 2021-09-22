Dixie Fire 95% contained as crews focus on last uncontained portion of East Zone

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie Fire was 94% contained Wednesday morning as crews make progress on the last uncontained portion of the fire’s East Zone.

Nearly 1,900 fire personnel are battling California’s largest recorded single wildfire, which started July 13 and has burned 963,276 acres — over 1,505 square miles.

U.S. Forest Service officials said crews made good progress in the Devil’s Punchbowl area, completing containment along the northern third toward Grizzly Ridge on Tuesday.

963,276 Acres Burned 94% Contained 1,329 (736 Residences) Structures Destroyed 95 Structures Damaged Sept. 22 U.S. Forest Service Numbers

Fire crews moved from mop up to suppression repair in the Lake Davis, Bucks Lake and Meadow Valley areas on Tuesday.

“Fire suppression repair is action taken to mitigate damage and minimize potential soil erosion,” officials explained.

The Devil’s Punchbowl area will remain of focus Wednesday, officials said.

The Plumas National Forest closure has been updated. Visit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website for additional information. The Lassen National Forest Dixie Fire closure remains in effect until Nov. 30.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire in July. PG&E has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires, adding to the list of major wildfires linked to the utility.

Greenville residents have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging negligence.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Evacuees in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Plumas County officials have also launched a Dixie Fire resources and assistance page to help those impacted by the fire.

Residents impacted by the Dixie Fire can obtain general relief supplies like clothing, groceries and personal hygiene items at the following locations:

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. *Groceries Chester Elks Lodge

164 Main Street, Chester Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. *Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September *General relief supplies Quincy Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Click or tap here for additional information.