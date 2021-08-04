Dixie Fire burns more than 274K acres, becomes state’s 8th largest wildfire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews have been struggling to contain the Dixie Fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning scheduled for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday because of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 40 mph.

Breezy winds will develop today and continue into Thursday. These winds along with low humidity and extremely dry fuels will bring critical fire weather conditions and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for northern portions of the area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9kxm4QUqlA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 4, 2021

Nearly 5,000 fire personnel continue to battle the fire, burning northeast of Paradise, which started July 13. As of Wednesday morning, it’s burned 274,139 acres and is 35% contained.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire, which started July 22. It has since moved up the list of California’s biggest wildfires to become the 8th largest in the state’s history.

More than 12,100 structures are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reported. Forty-five structures have been destroyed, 22 minor structures have been destroyed and nine structures have been damaged.

Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for several remote areas of Butte and Plumas counties last week, but more were ordered Monday and Tuesday.

The Dixie Fire jumped perimeter lines in a few spots Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people, fire officials said.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Lane in Quincy, CA in Plumas County

Lassen Community College at 78-200 CA-139 in Susanville, CA in Lassen County

Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the Dixie and Fly fire’s start.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Sunday evening, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department posted video of their fire crews “hard at work defending homes on the Dixie Fire despite encountering challenging conditions such as erratic fire behavior.”

(1/2) Strike Team #1810A has been hard at work defending homes on the #DixieFire despite encountering challenging conditions such as erratic Fire behavior caused by 50+ mph winds after a pyrocumulonimbus column collapse. pic.twitter.com/BNQJGZt8km — SLO City Fire (@SLOCityFire) August 2, 2021

Crews have had to battle the blaze mostly from the air due to difficult terrain, and narrow roads into the fire area have been closed to all but fire personnel.

In some places where firefighters are not able to access the flames by road, they’re using Union Pacific engines, with water tanks in the front and back. The engines travel the tracks on the west side of the Feather River, which also provides a convenient water source for helicopters.

Several thunderstorms passed over the east zone of the fire last week, temporarily halting some planned firing operations, Cal Fire said.

In the Dixie Fire West Zone, crews expect fire activity to increase Wednesday due to dry conditions, Cal Fire reported. Steep terrain, heavy fuel loading and wind are making containment difficult. Tuesday, fire activity continued into the evening hours with active uphill runs, flanking and single tree torching.

The fire grew north in the East Zone with active burning due to red flag weather conditions Tuesday, Cal Fire reported. Poor relative humidity recovery and dry conditions contributed to fire activity overnight. No additional structures were damaged in evacuated areas.

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

Lassen National Forest and Plumas National Forest officials have also issued closures.

Road closures include Bucks Lake Road, Lower Big Creek Road and northbound Chandler Road. All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website.

Cal Fire Butte Unit posted a video Monday for residents eager to get back onto Highway 70.

“We’re seeing a lot of rolling of embers and debris. … Just know that our number one priority is getting you guys home safely and that we’re definitely keeping your concerns in mind.”

People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Alpine counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.” The proclamation opened the way for more state support.

