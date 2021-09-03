Dixie Fire latest: Massive blaze remains 55% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie Fire remains 55% contained, and continues to spread and prompt evacuations across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties.

Nearly 4,000 fire personnel are battling California’s largest recorded single wildfire in history, which started July 13. As of Friday morning, it’s burned 868,781 acres — over 1,357 square miles.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, both this month, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday it will temporarily close all California national forests through Sept. 17 to limit the chances of new fires igniting.

More than 12,700 structures remain threatened by the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire reported. At least 1,282 structures have been destroyed, including 688 homes. Ninety-two structures have been damaged.

The numbers reflected may change as crews make progress through the area. Officials are updating a map indicating the current known status of structures. Click here to view the map.

In the Dixie Fire’s West Zone, Cal Fire reported that the blaze remained active overnight due to terrain-driven winds. The southern portion of the fire burned downslope towards Highway 395 until the wind subsided.

In the East Zone, fire crews are positioned to keep the fire from spreading east and north, towards Dixie Valley and Milford, as well as south towards Clover Valley and Portola.

Structure protection remains in place in Clover Valley, Dixie Valley, Genesee, Taylorsville, Greenhorn and Cromberg.

Ten hand crews of soldiers from Joint Base Lewis McChord will join fire crews working in Genesee, Grizzly Ridge and Clover Valley.

The Dixie Fire ripped through the town on Greenville in early August, prompting a tearful promise from Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the district impacted by the wildfire.

Three firefighters and a fire captain were hospitalized Aug. 7 after a weakened tree fell and struck them, a San Diego County Cal Fire crew reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, 400 Lassen County residents are still ordered to evacuate, as well as 2,120 Plumas County residents and 150 Tehama residents.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Avenue in Portola, CA in Plumas County

Sparks Convention Center Hall #5 at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno, NV

Residents in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

As some evacuation orders are reduced to warnings, returning residents to stay vigilant, Cal Fire warned. Smoke may be coming from trees and stumps in the coming days, but residents should call 911 if they grow concerned about active flames.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire, which started July 22. Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the nearby town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Following a request from California leaders, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in California and ordered federal aid made available to local governments, agencies and fire victims in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.

Click or tap here for additional information.